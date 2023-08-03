Stifel Maintains Matson (MATX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Matson (NYSE:MATX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.16% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matson is 81.09. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.16% from its latest reported closing price of 94.47.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is 3,194MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.33.

Matson Declares $0.32 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $94.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.16%, a decrease of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 37,518K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,756K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 8.70% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,859K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,371K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 13.41% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,115K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

