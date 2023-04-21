Stifel Maintains Matson (MATX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Matson (NYSE:MATX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matson is $72.93. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 4.69% from its latest reported closing price of $69.66.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is $3,194MM, a decrease of 26.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.33.

Matson Declares $0.31 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $69.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VYSVX - Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 34.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 59K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 5.74% over the last quarter.

New York Life Investment Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMLV - SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 5.32% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 115K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 61.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 125.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.22%, an increase of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 37,342K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

