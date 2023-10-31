Stifel Maintains MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of 20.11.

The projected annual revenue for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 621MM, a decrease of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterCraft Boat Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 18,655K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,239K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 968K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 757K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 649K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 622K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

