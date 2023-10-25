Stifel Maintains Marinemax (HZO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Marinemax (NYSE:HZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinemax is 44.59. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 51.35% from its latest reported closing price of 29.46.

The projected annual revenue for Marinemax is 2,409MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinemax. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 12.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZO is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 21,564K shares. The put/call ratio of HZO is 3.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,088K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 7.25% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,650K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 12.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,532K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 783K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 69.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 239.39% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 750K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 29.99% over the last quarter.

Marinemax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

