Stifel Maintains Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.41% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is 428.57. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $557.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.41% from its latest reported closing price of 381.26.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is 9,276MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.39%, a decrease of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 122,016K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 4,781K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,428K shares, representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 0.15% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,696K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 6.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,625K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,149K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,601K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares, representing a decrease of 38.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 57.93% over the last quarter.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

