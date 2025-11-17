Stifel Maintains Lucid Group (LCID) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Lucid Group (NasdaqGS:LCID) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.80% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is $24.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.80% from its latest reported closing price of $12.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 11,298MM, an increase of 960.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an increase of 315 owner(s) or 159.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.16%, an increase of 34.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.87% to 282,297K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 177,089K shares representing 54.63% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,117K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,044K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 20.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,887K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,284K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 19.43% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,327K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,924K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 19.87% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,604K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,994K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.