Stifel Maintains Lindsay (LNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.03% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lindsay is $190.74. The forecasts range from a low of $179.78 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 49.03% from its latest reported closing price of $127.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lindsay is $806MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.69.

Lindsay Declares $0.34 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $127.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 1.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 19K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Small Cap Equity Index Portfolio Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 5.77% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 81K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSA - VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 26K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 16.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindsay. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNN is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 11,389K shares. The put/call ratio of LNN is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lindsay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands.

See all Lindsay regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.