Stifel Maintains Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.98% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 94.98% from its latest reported closing price of 8.37.

The projected annual revenue for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is 524MM, a decrease of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIND is 0.11%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 38,582K shares. The put/call ratio of LIND is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,477K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 15.13% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,465K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,120K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Aperture Investors holds 2,069K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,721K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel. Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

