Stifel Maintains Limbach Holdings (LMB) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Limbach Holdings (NasdaqCM:LMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.32% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings is $128.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.32% from its latest reported closing price of $81.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Limbach Holdings is 568MM, a decrease of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.22%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 13,008K shares. LMB / Limbach Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 735K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 77.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 182.93% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 724K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 645K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 28.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 583K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 74.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 542.43% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 377K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 57.15% over the last quarter.

