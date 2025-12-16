Stifel Maintains Limbach Holdings (LMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Limbach Holdings (NasdaqCM:LMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.32% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings is $128.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.32% from its latest reported closing price of $81.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Limbach Holdings is 568MM, a decrease of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.22%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 13,008K shares. The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 735K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 77.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 182.93% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 724K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 645K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 28.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 583K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 74.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 542.43% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 377K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 57.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.