Stifel Maintains Limbach Holdings (LMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Limbach Holdings (NasdaqCM:LMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings is $140.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 51.95% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Limbach Holdings is 568MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.25%, an increase of 31.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.72% to 12,525K shares. The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 639K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 180.96% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 583K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 74.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 542.43% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 583K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 74.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 543.33% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 411K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 92.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 2,107.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 401K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 95.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 3,517.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.