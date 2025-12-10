Stifel Maintains Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right (LGNXZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right (OTCPK:LGNXZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.50% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right is $0.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $0.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.50% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right is 161MM, a decrease of 35.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Equity Right. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGNXZ is 0.00%, an increase of 32.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 396K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

