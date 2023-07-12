Stifel Maintains Liberty Energy Inc - (LBRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Liberty Energy Inc - (NYSE:LBRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Energy Inc - is 19.85. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.90% from its latest reported closing price of 15.05.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Energy Inc - is 5,235MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

Liberty Energy Inc - Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $15.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 8.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 190,521K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,041K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,669K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 8,085K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing an increase of 64.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 87.12% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,060K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,933K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 38.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,904K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 27.82% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,889K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

