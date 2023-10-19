Stifel Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.10% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is 69.62. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $84.52. The average price target represents an increase of 56.10% from its latest reported closing price of 44.60.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is 8,189MM, an increase of 20.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands Declares $0.20 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on August 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $44.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 7.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=97).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 11.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 380,908K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,164K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,941K shares, representing a decrease of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 74.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,871K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,282K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,159K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,829K shares, representing a decrease of 104.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 54.00% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 11,941K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 42.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,734K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

