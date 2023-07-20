Stifel Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is 71.80. The forecasts range from a low of 65.14 to a high of $84.52. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from its latest reported closing price of 59.66.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is 8,189MM, an increase of 54.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

There are 1374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 7.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.33%, a decrease of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 385,025K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,941K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,394K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,829K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,539K shares, representing a decrease of 27.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,282K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,723K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 25.88% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 12,080K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,924K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 7.14% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,795K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,500K shares, representing a decrease of 25.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

