Stifel Maintains Landstar System (LSTR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is 180.46. The forecasts range from a low of 147.46 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.09% from its latest reported closing price of 178.51.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,354MM, a decrease of 7.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 49,281K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 5.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,248K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,248K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 3.83% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,511K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

