Stifel Maintains KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.43% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLA-Tencor is $440.69. The forecasts range from a low of $322.19 to a high of $530.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.43% from its latest reported closing price of $372.11.

The projected annual revenue for KLA-Tencor is $10,445MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.09.

KLA-Tencor Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $372.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.85%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROUS - Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Navellier & Associates holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 13.92% over the last quarter.

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 1.63% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 96K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 77.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 38.50% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 127,105.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2130 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA-Tencor. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 148,980K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

KLA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

