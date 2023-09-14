Stifel Maintains Kirby (KEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kirby is 98.94. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from its latest reported closing price of 85.79.

The projected annual revenue for Kirby is 3,099MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.40%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 71,492K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,426K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 3.89% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,606K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,172K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 6.14% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,069K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,994K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Kirby Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kirby Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is the largest tank barge operator in the United States, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. Coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

