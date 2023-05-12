Stifel Maintains Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 502.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinnate Biopharma is 21.57. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 502.40% from its latest reported closing price of 3.58.

The projected annual revenue for Kinnate Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinnate Biopharma. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTE is 0.25%, a decrease of 53.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 41,187K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 9,672K shares representing 20.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,264K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,044K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 2,329K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

