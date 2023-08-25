Stifel Maintains Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units (KRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units (NYSE:KRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 46.83% from its latest reported closing price of 14.82.

The projected annual revenue for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units is 266MM, an increase of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units Declares $0.39 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $14.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.80%, the lowest has been 4.39%, and the highest has been 40.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Units. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRP is 0.52%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 25,517K shares. The put/call ratio of KRP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII holds 4,542K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,823K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,551K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,082K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 2.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,037K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Background Information

Kimbell is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 97,000 gross wells with over 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

