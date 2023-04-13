Stifel Maintains Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners is $22.27. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.72% from its latest reported closing price of $16.17.

The projected annual revenue for Kimbell Royalty Partners is $266MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Peter B holds 69K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 74K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OSCV - Opus Small Cap Value ETF holds 246K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 363K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 75.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 306.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimbell Royalty Partners. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 15.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRP is 0.28%, a decrease of 57.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.83% to 27,348K shares. The put/call ratio of KRP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimbell is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 97,000 gross wells with over 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

