Stifel Maintains KBR (KBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of KBR (NYSE:KBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBR is 75.57. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of 60.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 7,132MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBR is 0.52%, an increase of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 174,291K shares. The put/call ratio of KBR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,754K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 1,155.67% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,381K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,821K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,263K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,253K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 12.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,117K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 10.12% over the last quarter.

KBR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KBR Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.