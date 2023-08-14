Stifel Maintains Jack In The Box (JACK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack In The Box is 105.70. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.45% from its latest reported closing price of 85.62.

The projected annual revenue for Jack In The Box is 1,696MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack In The Box. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.24%, an increase of 25.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 25,327K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,502K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 19.53% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,257K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,257K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 1,074K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 878K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 48.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Jack In The Box Background Information

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

