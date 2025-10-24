Stifel Maintains J. M. Smucker (SJM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.72% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker is $118.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.72% from its latest reported closing price of $102.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J. M. Smucker is 8,802MM, an increase of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.05, a decrease of 7.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,420 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.15%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 104,824K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,256K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 24.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,819K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,777K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,642K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares , representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 34.03% over the last quarter.

