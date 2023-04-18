Stifel Maintains ITT (ITT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of ITT (NYSE:ITT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITT is $100.57. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of $84.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is $3,143MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.01.

ITT Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $84.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIOOX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Value Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 13.27% over the last quarter.

SFLNX - Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Select Small Cap Value Fund Class 3 holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 11.09% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Delaware Special Opportunities Fund Standard Class holds 131K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 11.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.22%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 106,423K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

ITT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

See all ITT regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.