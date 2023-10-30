Stifel Maintains IPG Photonics (IPGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is 134.13. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.16% from its latest reported closing price of 88.15.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is 1,457MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPGP is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 34,405K shares. The put/call ratio of IPGP is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,297K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 6.26% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,097K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,040K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 177.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 947K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 944K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 23.87% over the last quarter.

IPG Photonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IPG Photonics is an American manufacturer of fiber lasers. IPG Photonics developed and commercialized optical fiber lasers, which are used in a variety of applications including materials processing, medical applications and telecommunications.

