Stifel Maintains Insulet (PODD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $342.18. The forecasts range from a low of $294.92 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from its latest reported closing price of $326.14.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is $1,496MM, an increase of 14.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMGAX - Alger MidCap Growth Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 71.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 34.84% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 155K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - INVESCO V.I. Health Care Fund Series I holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 41.18% over the last quarter.

LSMIX - Loomis Sayles Small holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 38.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 0.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 7.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.42%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 90,632K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

