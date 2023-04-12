Stifel Maintains Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $311.41. The forecasts range from a low of $292.90 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $239.91.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is $526MM, an increase of 28.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 25.87% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 98.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 6,262.88% over the last quarter.

Liberty All Star Growth Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 20.91% over the last quarter.

SIVIX - State Street Institutional Small-Cap Equity Fund Investment Class holds 34K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 29.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 189K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 50.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 44.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 12.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.49%, an increase of 25.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 36,124K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

