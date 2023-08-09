Stifel Maintains Inogen (INGN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inogen is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 136.11% from its latest reported closing price of 6.48.

The projected annual revenue for Inogen is 422MM, an increase of 20.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inogen. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGN is 0.08%, a decrease of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 26,599K shares. The put/call ratio of INGN is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 2,208K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 22.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 26.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,660K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 40.07% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,125K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 42.15% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 68.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 81.47% over the last quarter.

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 823K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inogen Background Information

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

