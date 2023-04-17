Stifel Maintains Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.61% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingersoll-Rand is $63.28. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from its latest reported closing price of $55.70.

The projected annual revenue for Ingersoll-Rand is $6,250MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

Ingersoll-Rand Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $55.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.22%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 0.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THPMX - Thompson MidCap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USPX - Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 13.30% over the last quarter.

GSEW - Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 1.41% over the last quarter.

IPMIX - Voya Index Plus MidCap Portfolio Class I holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll-Rand. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.27%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 471,799K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

