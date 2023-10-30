Stifel Maintains Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.93% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idexx Laboratories is 590.71. The forecasts range from a low of 505.00 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.93% from its latest reported closing price of 391.37.

The projected annual revenue for Idexx Laboratories is 3,663MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idexx Laboratories. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXX is 0.41%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 84,649K shares. The put/call ratio of IDXX is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,593K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,962K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,586K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,377K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,013K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Idexx Laboratories Background Information



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries.

