Stifel Maintains IDEX (IEX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for IDEX is $250.05. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of $219.53.

The projected annual revenue for IDEX is $3,311MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aquatic Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 68.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 21.10% over the last quarter.

GATAX - The Gabelli Asset Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFAAX - Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 10.55% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - FLEXIBLE MANAGED PORTFOLIO Class I holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 77.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 398.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1358 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEX. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEX is 0.33%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 90,524K shares. The put/call ratio of IEX is 3.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Idex Background Information

IDEX is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you're driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It's likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX is proud to say that IDEX now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives.

