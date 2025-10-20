Stifel Maintains IDEX (IEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.09% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for IDEX is $198.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $223.91. The average price target represents an increase of 19.09% from its latest reported closing price of $166.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDEX is 3,495MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,287 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEX. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEX is 0.21%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 90,868K shares. The put/call ratio of IEX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,266K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,051K shares , representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,421K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,145K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 12.05% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,064K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,015K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 8.45% over the last quarter.

