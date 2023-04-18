Stifel Maintains Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings is $40.54. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.02% from its latest reported closing price of $28.35.

The projected annual revenue for Ichor Holdings is $1,118MM, a decrease of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRDFX - Steward Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 111K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 17.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 378K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 6.66% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 87.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 642.69% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 43.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 99.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.13%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 29,409K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ichor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers. This vertically-integrated portion of its business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. It is headquartered in Fremont, CA.ichorsystems.com.

