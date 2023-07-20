Stifel Maintains Helios Technologies (HLIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helios Technologies is 74.26. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.75% from its latest reported closing price of 64.15.

The projected annual revenue for Helios Technologies is 864MM, an increase of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

Helios Technologies Declares $0.09 Dividend

On June 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $64.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.70%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Technologies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIO is 0.27%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 36,324K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,304K shares representing 13.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 3.51% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,103K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,977K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,994K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 7.92% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,567K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 108,224.41% over the last quarter.

Helios Technologies Background Information

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997.

