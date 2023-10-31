Stifel Maintains Hayward Holdings (HAYW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is 16.06. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from its latest reported closing price of 11.50.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is 1,197MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.37%, a decrease of 23.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 276,695K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 2.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSD Partners holds 71,538K shares representing 33.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCMP Capital GP holds 14,394K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,010K shares, representing a decrease of 108.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,295K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,900K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 713.51% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 8,697K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,578K shares, representing an increase of 35.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 70.41% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 7,866K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,400K shares, representing a decrease of 108.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 46.92% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

