Stifel Maintains Hasbro (HAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.30% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is 75.82. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from its latest reported closing price of 64.64.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,346MM, an increase of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

Hasbro Declares $0.70 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $64.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.25%, the lowest has been 2.16%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 132,775K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 2.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,111K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing an increase of 54.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 119.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,070K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,371K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 24.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 11.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,032K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,858K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 78.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 233.47% over the last quarter.

Hasbro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

