Stifel Maintains Hasbro (HAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is 71.09. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of 59.22.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,346MM, an increase of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

Hasbro Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $59.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.17%, the lowest has been 2.16%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.18%, a decrease of 21.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 133,763K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 4.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,989K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,128K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares, representing a decrease of 39.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 78.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,085K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,051K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 16.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,001K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Hasbro Background Information

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

