Stifel Maintains Green Plains Partners LP - Unit (GPP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Green Plains Partners LP - Unit (NASDAQ:GPP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains Partners LP - Unit is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.82% from its latest reported closing price of 12.16.

Green Plains Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.46 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $12.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.27%, the lowest has been 3.43%, and the highest has been 52.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPP is 0.09%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 3,425K shares. The put/call ratio of GPP is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

No Street GP holds 2,000K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 214K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opportunity Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 200K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 175K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Green Plains Partners Background Information

Green Plains Partners LP is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

Key filings for this company:

