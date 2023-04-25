Stifel Maintains Golar Lng (GLNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golar Lng is 34.63. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 60.84% from its latest reported closing price of 21.53.

The projected annual revenue for Golar Lng is 372MM, an increase of 39.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golar Lng. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNG is 0.49%, a decrease of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 83,570K shares. The put/call ratio of GLNG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 8,056K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,987K shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 50.93% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,353K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aventail Capital Group holds 3,748K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 39.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,242K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 79.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 326.32% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 2,917K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Golar Lng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golar LNG is one of the world's most innovative and experienced independent owners and operators of marine LNG infrastructure. The company developed the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies have now been completed for a larger newbuild FLNG solution. Golar is also collaborating with another industry leader to investigate solutions for the floating production of blue and green ammonia as well as carbon reduction in LNG production.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

