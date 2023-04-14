Stifel Maintains Gevo (GEVO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.70% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gevo is $3.25. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 157.70% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26.

The projected annual revenue for Gevo is $14MM, an increase of 1,067.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quadrature Capital holds 331K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 19.28% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 40.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 43.36% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,306K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,256K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing a decrease of 180.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 69.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gevo. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEVO is 0.13%, an increase of 363.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 111,173K shares. The put/call ratio of GEVO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gevo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gevo's mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo's products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo's technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo's ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

