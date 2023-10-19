Stifel Maintains Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.95% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genco Shipping & Trading is 21.05. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 45.95% from its latest reported closing price of 14.42.

The projected annual revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading is 336MM, a decrease of 25.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading Declares $0.15 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 received the payment on August 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $14.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.09%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 27.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 31.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genco Shipping & Trading. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNK is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 25,950K shares. The put/call ratio of GNK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 981K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 18.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 905K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 798K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 797K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 70.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 676K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 49.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 69.91% over the last quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 21, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 17 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,573,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.

