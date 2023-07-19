Stifel Maintains Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genco Shipping & Trading is 23.86. The forecasts range from a low of 17.88 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 75.68% from its latest reported closing price of 13.58.

The projected annual revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading is 336MM, a decrease of 32.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on May 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $13.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.89%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 27.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.05 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 31.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genco Shipping & Trading. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNK is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 26,668K shares. The put/call ratio of GNK is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,200K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 98.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 2,937.42% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 942K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing an increase of 35.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 23.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 796K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 0.95% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 756K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 37.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 753K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 52.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 75.68% over the last quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 21, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 17 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,573,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.

