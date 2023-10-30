Stifel Maintains Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (FND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.48% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 109.72. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.48% from its latest reported closing price of 77.55.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 4,989MM, an increase of 13.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.52%, a decrease of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 148,096K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,779K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,766K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,622K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,872K shares, representing a decrease of 23.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 20.16% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,338K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 4,780K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,693K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,718K shares, representing a decrease of 21.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

