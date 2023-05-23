Stifel Maintains Factset Research Systems (FDS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Factset Research Systems is 450.31. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $546.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of 398.25.

The projected annual revenue for Factset Research Systems is 2,123MM, an increase of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.94.

Factset Research Systems Declares $0.98 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share ($3.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

At the current share price of $398.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Factset Research Systems. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 40,512K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,698K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,718K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 87,341.22% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,569K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,250K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 1.86% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,200K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Factset Research Systems Background Information

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. the company gives investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. FactSet is proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

Key filings for this company:

