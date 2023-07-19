Stifel Maintains Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International Of Washington is 105.89. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of 124.51.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International Of Washington is 13,189MM, a decrease of 12.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

Expeditors International Of Washington Declares $0.69 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.69 per share ($1.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $124.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International Of Washington. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 171,120K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,614K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 89,652.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,924K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,786K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,717K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

