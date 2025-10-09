Stifel Maintains Everus Construction Group (ECG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Everus Construction Group is $86.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of $87.79 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everus Construction Group. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 10.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECG is 0.21%, an increase of 40.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 56,189K shares. The put/call ratio of ECG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,039K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 63.81% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,940K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 10.38% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 1,764K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 65.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 48.57% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,531K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 82.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 119.51% over the last quarter.

