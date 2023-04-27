Stifel Maintains Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 28.17. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of 23.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 335MM, an increase of 17.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRT is 0.27%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 166,831K shares. The put/call ratio of EPRT is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,550K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,337K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,992K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,298K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,944K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,393K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,374K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

See all Essential Properties Realty Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.