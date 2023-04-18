Stifel Maintains ESAB (ESAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ESAB is $67.83. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.89% from its latest reported closing price of $59.04.

The projected annual revenue for ESAB is $2,504MM, a decrease of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.08.

ESAB Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $59.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.34%, and the highest has been 0.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=36).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 1,399K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 48.47% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

CBMAX - Wells Fargo C&B Mid Cap Value Fund holds 184K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 25.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 282.41% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.20%, an increase of 23.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.85% to 68,626K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 2.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

