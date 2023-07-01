Stifel Maintains EPR Properties (EPR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is 45.46. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of 46.97.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is 566MM, a decrease of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

EPR Properties Declares $0.28 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.28 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $46.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.07%, the lowest has been 5.67%, and the highest has been 26.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.60 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 65,281K shares. The put/call ratio of EPR is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,570K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,784K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 91.42% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,297K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,345K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,314K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 3.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,971K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.14% over the last quarter.

EPR Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

