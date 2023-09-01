Stifel Maintains Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (EOSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (NASDAQ:EOSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.23% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is 5.69. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 75.23% from its latest reported closing price of 3.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is 141MM, an increase of 689.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc -. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 178.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.06%, an increase of 102.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 105.37% to 15,730K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,014K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 46.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 192.05% over the last quarter.

CNRG - SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF holds 2,746K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,479K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 138.74% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 828K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 53.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 139.20% over the last quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.